WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
255 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WIND AND SEAS...East wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
