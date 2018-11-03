WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

351 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT

OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 11 AM PST Sunday. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale Watch is no

longer in effect.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots

tonight before becoming gale force westerly early Sunday. Waves

will build to 4 to 6 feet tonight but will peak at 7 feet Sunday

morning.

* TIMING...Wind speeds are anticipated to reach gale force between

9 PM and 11 PM PDT, tonight. Winds should ease below gale force

by midday Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND WATERS

UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 3 AM PST Sunday. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale Watch is no

longer in effect.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots

tonight. Waves will build to 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE

FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 3 AM PST Sunday. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots

tonight. Seas will build to 10 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE

FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 3 AM PST Sunday. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots

tonight. Seas will build to 10 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE

FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 3 AM PST Sunday. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots

tonight. Seas will build to 10 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 3

PM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds will rise to 20 to 30 knots

tonight before becoming west early Sunday. Seas will build to 10

to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 3

PM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds will rise to 20 to 30 knots

tonight before becoming west early Sunday. Seas will build to 10

to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 3

PM PST SUNDAY...

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds will rise to 20 to 30 knots

tonight before becoming west early Sunday. Seas will build to 10

to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT

OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 1 AM PST Sunday. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WIND AND SEAS...Southerly winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots

tonight before easing by early Sunday. Seas building to 11

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather