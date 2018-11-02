WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
916 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6
PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WIND...Westerly at 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...10 to 13 feet, subsiding to 9 or 10 feet tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE
NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10
NM UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
this evening. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet at 10 to 12 seconds in westerly swells will
subside later today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO
THE U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WIND...West winds 20 to 30 knots easing later today.
* SEAS...9 or 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ADMIRALTY INLET UNTIL
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Gale
Warning.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 knots with a few
gusts near 35 knots will ease this evening. Waves of 3 to 5 feet
will also subside this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND
WATERS UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Gale
Warning.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 kt will ease this
evening. Waves of 2 to 5 feet will also subside this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S.
STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds of 30 to 45 knots will ease later
today. Waves of 5 to 8 feet will also subside later today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE
GRAYS HARBOR BAR UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* COMBINED SEAS...9 to 11 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet tonight.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming moderate tonight.
* FIRST EBB...Around 1 PM PDT, today.
* SECOND EBB...Around 130 AM PDT, Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
