WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

916 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6

PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND...Westerly at 15 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...10 to 13 feet, subsiding to 9 or 10 feet tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6

PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND...Westerly at 15 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...10 to 13 feet, subsiding to 9 or 10 feet tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6

PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND...Westerly at 15 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...10 to 13 feet, subsiding to 9 or 10 feet tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10

NM UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT

this evening. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet at 10 to 12 seconds in westerly swells will

subside later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10

NM UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT

this evening. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet at 10 to 12 seconds in westerly swells will

subside later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10

NM UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT

this evening. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet at 10 to 12 seconds in westerly swells will

subside later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO

THE U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND...West winds 20 to 30 knots easing later today.

* SEAS...9 or 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ADMIRALTY INLET UNTIL

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Gale

Warning.

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 knots with a few

gusts near 35 knots will ease this evening. Waves of 3 to 5 feet

will also subside this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND

WATERS UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Gale

Warning.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 kt will ease this

evening. Waves of 2 to 5 feet will also subside this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds of 30 to 45 knots will ease later

today. Waves of 5 to 8 feet will also subside later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds of 30 to 45 knots will ease later

today. Waves of 5 to 8 feet will also subside later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ADMIRALTY INLET UNTIL

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Gale

Warning.

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 knots with a few

gusts near 35 knots will ease this evening. Waves of 3 to 5 feet

will also subside this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND

WATERS UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Gale

Warning.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 kt will ease this

evening. Waves of 2 to 5 feet will also subside this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE

GRAYS HARBOR BAR UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* COMBINED SEAS...9 to 11 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet tonight.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming moderate tonight.

* FIRST EBB...Around 1 PM PDT, today.

* SECOND EBB...Around 130 AM PDT, Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10

NM UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT

this evening. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet at 10 to 12 seconds in westerly swells will

subside later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10

NM UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT

this evening. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet at 10 to 12 seconds in westerly swells will

subside later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10

NM UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT

this evening. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet at 10 to 12 seconds in westerly swells will

subside later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather