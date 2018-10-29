WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

902 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT MONDAY NIGHT...

* SEAS...West swell 11 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 12 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 12 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 12 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 12 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 12 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* SEAS...West swell 12 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT PDT MONDAY NIGHT...

* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 12 feet.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough with breakers possible.

* FIRST EBB...815 AM Monday morning.

* SECOND EBB...830 PM Monday evening. Strong ebb.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

