WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

912 PM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM NOON

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from noon Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...Southeast 20 to 30 knots becoming south 15 to 25 knots

after midnight, then easing below 21 knots by Sunday afternoon.

* WAVES...Wind waves 3 to 5 feet, subsiding to 2 to 4 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 13 feet at 13 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, continuing through Sunday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...East 20 to 30 knots, easing to 15 to 25 knots after

midnight.

* WIND WAVES...3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots, becoming south early Sunday.

* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots, becoming south early Sunday.

* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots, becoming south on Sunday

morning.

* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM NOON

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from noon Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...Southeast 20 to 30 knots becoming south 15 to 25 knots

after midnight, then easing below 21 knots by Sunday afternoon.

* WAVES...Wind waves 3 to 5 feet, subsiding to 2 to 4 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 13 feet at 13 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, continuing through Sunday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM

SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 6 PM Sunday

to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...South wind 20 to 30 knots this evening, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 knots from late tonight through Sunday.

* WAVES...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet subsiding to 3 to 5 feet late

tonight. West swell building to 15 feet at 11 seconds on Sunday

afternoon, building further on Sunday night to 15 feet at 13

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather