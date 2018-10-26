WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

506 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

6 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...10 to 12 ft early this morning, subsiding to 9

to 10 ft midday. Seas holding around 9 to 10 ft through

tonight.

* FIRST EBB...around 645 am this morning. Seas near 15 ft with

breakers.

* SECOND EBB...strong ebb around 630 pm this evening. Seas near

15 ft with breakers.

* THIRD EBB...ebb around 7 am Saturday. Seas near 11 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

