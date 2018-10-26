WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
917 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND and WAVES...South 20 to 30 knots, easing below 20 knots
early Friday morning. Wind waves 4 to 7 feet, then subsiding
Friday morning. West swell 13 feet at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND and WAVES...South 20 to 30 knots, easing below 20 knots
early Friday morning. Wind waves 4 to 7 feet, then subsiding
Friday morning. West swell 13 feet at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND and WAVES...South 20 to 30 knots, easing below 20 knots
early Friday morning. Wind waves 4 to 7 feet, then subsiding
Friday morning. West swell 13 feet at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots, becoming southwest late
tonight, then easing below 20 knots early Friday morning.
* WAVES...Wind waves 2 to 4 feet, subsiding early Friday morning.
West swell 12 feet at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND and WAVES...South wind 15 to 25 knots, easing below 20
knots late tonight. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet, subsiding late
tonight. West swell 13 feet at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND and WAVES...South wind 15 to 25 knots, easing below 20
knots late tonight. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet, subsiding late
tonight. West swell 13 feet at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND and WAVES...South wind 15 to 25 knots, easing below 20
knots late tonight. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet, subsiding late
tonight. West swell 13 feet at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY...
* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots, easing below 20 knots
early Friday morning. West wind 15 to 25 knots developing in the
afternoon.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...Combined seas 11 to 13 feet with breakers
likely.
* BAR CONDITION...Bar conditions rough.
* FIRST EBB...around 600 AM Friday morning.
* SECOND EBB...around 615 PM Friday evening. Strong ebb.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather