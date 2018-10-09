WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
259 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR REMAINS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR IN EFFECT
FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough Columbia River bar, which is in effect from
4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 feet through Wednesday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 530 AM Tuesday. Seas building to
10 feet with breakers.
* SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 545 PM Tuesday. Seas building to
10 feet with breakers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR REMAINS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR IN EFFECT
FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough Columbia River bar, which is in effect from
4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 feet through Wednesday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 530 AM Tuesday. Seas building to
10 feet with breakers.
* SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 545 PM Tuesday. Seas building to
10 feet with breakers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather