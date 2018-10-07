WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

305 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM

THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...5 to 7 feet through early Monday.

* FIRST EBB...Strong. Around 345 AM this morning. Seas near 10 ft

with breakers possible.

* SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 415 PM this afternoon. Seas near 10

ft with breakers possible.

* THIRD EBB...Strong. Around 445 AM Monday. Seas near 10 ft with

breakers possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM

THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...5 to 7 feet through early Monday.

* FIRST EBB...Strong. Around 345 AM this morning. Seas near 10 ft

with breakers possible.

* SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 415 PM this afternoon. Seas near 10

ft with breakers possible.

* THIRD EBB...Strong. Around 445 AM Monday. Seas near 10 ft with

breakers possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather