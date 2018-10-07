WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
305 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...5 to 7 feet through early Monday.
* FIRST EBB...Strong. Around 345 AM this morning. Seas near 10 ft
with breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 415 PM this afternoon. Seas near 10
ft with breakers possible.
* THIRD EBB...Strong. Around 445 AM Monday. Seas near 10 ft with
breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
