WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO POINT GRENVILLE FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6

AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will persist

through tonight. Waves will be in the 5 to 8 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO POINT GRENVILLE FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6

AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will persist

through tonight. Waves will be in the 5 to 8 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF

JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will continue to ease, and will

be mainly in the 10 to 25 knot range through late this evening.

Waves will continue to subside, and will be mainly in the 1 to 4

foot range through late this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA...

Westerly winds have eased into the 10 to 20 knot range, and will

ease further this morning.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF

JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will continue to ease, and will

be mainly in the 10 to 25 knot range through late this evening.

Waves will continue to subside, and will be mainly in the 1 to 4

foot range through late this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather