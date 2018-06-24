WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

849 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT

Monday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...west 15 to 25 kt today rising to 25 to 35 kt this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Monday.

* WIND...westerly 15 to 25 kt tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

