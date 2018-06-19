WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

923 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF

JUAN DE FUCA FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots late

this afternoon or early this evening before easing later

tonight. Expect gale force westerlies Wednesday evening. Waves

will build to 2 to 4 feet later today or early this evening

before subsiding later tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds are anticipated to rise to 25 to

35 knots Wednesday evening. Waves are also anticipated to build

to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF

JUAN DE FUCA FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots late

this afternoon or early this evening before easing later

tonight. Expect gale force westerlies Wednesday evening. Waves

will build to 2 to 4 feet later today or early this evening

before subsiding later tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather