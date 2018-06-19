WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

855 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds 25 to 35 kt easing late. Wind

waves 4 to 6 ft subsiding late.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots over waters

adjacent to the east entrance to the Strait of Juan De Fuca.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

