WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Monday.

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 25 knots before subsiding late

this morning. These winds are expected to increase to 15 to 25

knots again this evening. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 30 knots today and tonight.

Wind waves 2 to 5 feet.

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM

PDT this evening.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots

this evening before subsiding after midnight. Wind waves

increasing to 3 to 5 feet.

_____

