WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:46 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 30, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
843 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Southwest 15 to 30 knots. Strongest winds south of the
San Juan Islands.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots.
