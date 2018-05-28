WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 5:47 am, Monday, May 28, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
240 AM PDT Mon May 28 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots this morning rising to 25 to 35 knots
late this afternoon through tonight.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet this morning building to 4 to 6 feet
late this afternoon and tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots this afternoon and tonight.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet this afternoon and tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots this afternoon and tonight.
* WIND WAVES...Building to 2 to 5 feet this afternoon and tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday.
* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 knots this afternoon and tonight.
Strongest winds south of the San Juan Islands.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet this afternoon and tonight. Highest
waves south of the San Juan Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM
PDT Wednesday.
* WIND...Rising to northwest 15 to 25 knots this afternoon and
northwest 15 to 30 knots tonight through Tuesday night.
* WIND WAVES...Building to 3 to 5 feet this afternoon and 4 to 8
feet tonight through Tuesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
