WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:52 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
246 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...West 15 to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 PM PDT
Sunday.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
