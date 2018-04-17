WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:54 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
849 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...West 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...West to southwest 20 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots becoming South late tonight.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest wind 25 to 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest wind 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest wind 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...West wind 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND...West wind 25 to 35 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
* FIRST EBB...600 AM Tuesday. Strong Ebb.
* SECOND EBB...630 PM Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
