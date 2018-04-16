WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:46 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
840 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 6 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* WIND...West 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt tonight, rising to west 25 to 35
kt Monday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WIND...Westerly, possibly rising to 25 to 35 kt Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WIND...Westerly, possibly rising to 25 to 35 kt Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WIND...Westerly, possibly rising to 25 to 35 kt Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY
TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect from 4 PM Monday to
11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* COMBINED SEAS...8 to 9 feet building to 10 to 11 feet Monday
afternoon.
* BAR CONDITION...Moderate becoming rough Monday afternoon.
* FIRST EBB...530 AM Monday. Strong ebb.
* SECOND EBB...545 PM Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Marine Warnings and Forecast