WA Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;77;51;WNW;7;44%;3%;9

Bellingham;Not as warm;73;54;SSE;11;58%;5%;9

Bremerton;Sunshine and warm;80;53;S;6;54%;7%;9

Chehalis;Sunlit and cooler;79;52;WSW;6;46%;3%;9

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;89;55;SW;9;45%;17%;9

Eastsound;Partly sunny;72;54;SW;8;65%;5%;9

Ellensburg;Sunny and breezy;90;57;NW;20;33%;0%;9

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;95;63;WNW;12;23%;0%;9

Everett;Nice with some sun;77;52;N;7;49%;3%;9

Fort Lewis;Not as warm;78;51;SSW;9;66%;8%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;WSW;9;62%;3%;9

Hoquiam;Partly sunny, cooler;63;52;WNW;14;82%;12%;5

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;54;WNW;7;61%;10%;9

Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;97;59;W;9;30%;0%;9

Olympia;Sunshine and cooler;79;51;SW;9;51%;9%;9

Omak;Mostly sunny and hot;95;59;SSE;8;29%;6%;9

Pasco;Very hot;98;59;NW;8;29%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Partly sunny, cooler;65;48;W;13;70%;5%;9

Pullman;Partly sunny;86;59;SW;10;40%;25%;9

Puyallup;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;SW;7;51%;6%;9

Quillayute;Cooler;61;49;W;8;79%;5%;2

Renton;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;SSW;6;53%;5%;9

Seattle;Sunshine and nice;79;55;SE;6;53%;4%;9

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, warm;80;57;ESE;6;53%;5%;9

Shelton;Not as warm;79;51;WSW;13;56%;10%;9

Spokane;Partly sunny;90;62;WSW;9;33%;11%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;88;57;W;12;35%;10%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;90;62;WSW;9;33%;11%;9

Stampede Pass;Sunny and warm;71;45;WNW;8;56%;2%;10

Tacoma;Sunshine and warm;77;53;SW;8;58%;6%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;76;53;SSW;8;59%;6%;9

Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warm;83;54;NNW;6;47%;6%;9

Walla Walla;A t-storm around;94;63;SSW;10;32%;64%;9

Wenatchee;Sunny and hot;93;62;WNW;14;27%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;54;W;12;66%;4%;9

Yakima;Mostly sunny;96;55;NW;8;29%;0%;9

_____

