WA Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;85;57;N;5;47%;12%;9

Bellingham;Sun and some clouds;81;60;SSE;5;60%;11%;8

Bremerton;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;NNE;6;48%;9%;9

Chehalis;Partly sunny and hot;94;56;W;5;43%;3%;9

Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;SSW;5;42%;9%;9

Eastsound;Sun and some clouds;74;58;SE;5;70%;10%;8

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;94;66;NW;5;31%;12%;9

Ephrata;Partly sunny;93;69;W;5;25%;10%;9

Everett;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;N;6;51%;11%;9

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;92;56;SW;4;59%;8%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SW;5;63%;9%;9

Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;79;54;WNW;9;67%;6%;8

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;93;58;WNW;4;53%;4%;9

Moses Lake;Partly sunny and hot;95;65;W;5;31%;9%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny;93;55;SW;4;47%;5%;9

Omak;Partly sunny and hot;93;62;SSW;7;31%;20%;9

Pasco;Very hot;97;67;SE;4;30%;11%;9

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;77;54;W;5;58%;7%;9

Pullman;Partly sunny, warm;86;60;SSE;5;42%;4%;10

Puyallup;Partly sunny, warm;92;59;ESE;4;46%;9%;9

Quillayute;Partly sunny, warm;74;50;NW;5;64%;7%;9

Renton;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;NE;5;49%;10%;9

Seattle;Partly sunny;86;61;NNE;6;51%;10%;9

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;88;62;ENE;5;48%;10%;9

Shelton;Partly sunny and hot;92;56;SW;6;49%;7%;9

Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;N;2;36%;5%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;86;60;SSW;5;40%;6%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;N;2;36%;5%;9

Stampede Pass;Warm with some sun;79;55;W;4;41%;4%;10

Tacoma;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;N;5;47%;9%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;89;58;SW;4;49%;9%;9

Vancouver;Partly sunny;95;63;NNW;5;41%;6%;9

Walla Walla;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;ESE;4;32%;7%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny and hot;93;69;W;6;30%;11%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;71;57;W;6;69%;10%;9

Yakima;Partly sunny;94;63;NW;4;29%;14%;9

_____

