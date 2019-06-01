WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;74;50;NW;6;48%;3%;8
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;69;51;SSE;7;67%;27%;8
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;75;49;S;6;58%;3%;8
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;75;47;SW;5;55%;4%;8
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;85;53;S;8;44%;3%;9
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;68;52;SW;6;71%;6%;8
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;88;58;NW;12;35%;0%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;91;60;WNW;8;26%;0%;9
Everett;Mostly cloudy;74;50;N;6;55%;3%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;75;49;SSW;6;74%;4%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;68;51;WSW;7;64%;27%;8
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;59;51;WNW;10;81%;27%;8
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;51;WNW;6;67%;4%;8
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;92;59;W;7;32%;0%;9
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;74;46;SW;6;62%;4%;8
Omak;Mostly sunny and hot;90;57;WNW;9;33%;0%;9
Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;WNW;8;31%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;47;WNW;7;73%;7%;8
Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;83;55;SSE;5;43%;3%;9
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;77;49;SW;5;58%;3%;8
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;59;49;WNW;6;76%;27%;8
Renton;Mostly cloudy;76;52;SW;5;57%;4%;8
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;75;52;SSW;5;60%;3%;8
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;76;54;E;4;59%;4%;8
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;73;49;WSW;10;63%;4%;8
Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;S;6;34%;2%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;S;10;37%;1%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;S;6;34%;2%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, mild;67;43;WNW;6;60%;4%;9
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;73;50;SW;6;60%;4%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;72;50;SSW;5;68%;4%;8
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;78;51;NNW;6;54%;4%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;89;62;SSW;7;35%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;90;61;WNW;8;30%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;64;54;W;7;72%;27%;8
Yakima;Mostly sunny;92;59;NNW;4;32%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather