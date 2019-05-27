WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;NNW;6;55%;39%;8
Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;SSE;8;67%;37%;8
Bremerton;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;SSW;7;65%;29%;9
Chehalis;Partly sunny;73;50;W;5;56%;21%;9
Deer Park;Sunshine and warm;80;47;WSW;5;44%;29%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;8;74%;29%;8
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;82;56;NW;11;42%;31%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;WNW;5;34%;19%;9
Everett;Partly sunny;72;53;NNE;6;58%;36%;8
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;72;52;SW;7;77%;29%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;66;52;SW;7;72%;26%;8
Hoquiam;Some sun;59;53;WNW;10;85%;30%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;WNW;5;70%;15%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;87;56;NNW;6;36%;16%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;SW;7;65%;25%;9
Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;84;54;NNE;6;34%;32%;8
Pasco;Partly sunny;86;58;SW;4;42%;30%;9
Port Angeles;Partly sunny, nice;63;49;WNW;6;76%;23%;8
Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;N;7;50%;41%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny;74;51;WSW;5;65%;29%;9
Quillayute;Partial sunshine;60;49;WNW;5;79%;23%;5
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;SW;6;61%;35%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny;73;53;SSW;6;65%;34%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;SSW;6;61%;34%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny;70;51;SW;10;67%;27%;9
Spokane;Sunshine and warm;82;53;N;3;37%;30%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;78;52;W;5;43%;30%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunshine and warm;82;53;N;3;37%;30%;9
Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;64;47;W;5;64%;51%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;SW;7;67%;31%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;SW;6;71%;31%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;NNW;5;64%;12%;9
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;80;60;SSE;6;48%;38%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;83;58;WNW;7;38%;26%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;65;53;WSW;8;73%;31%;8
Yakima;Mostly sunny;84;56;NNW;5;36%;38%;9
