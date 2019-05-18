WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;67;48;ESE;4;55%;82%;8
Bellingham;Spotty showers;67;51;SSE;8;60%;82%;6
Bremerton;Spotty showers;67;49;SSW;5;69%;82%;3
Chehalis;A shower;63;49;SSE;5;78%;81%;3
Deer Park;Cloudy;68;42;S;6;46%;6%;4
Eastsound;Spotty showers;65;51;SSE;7;72%;82%;6
Ellensburg;Cloudy;70;48;NW;9;49%;44%;3
Ephrata;Cloudy;72;50;WNW;8;41%;39%;4
Everett;Spotty showers;66;49;SE;6;60%;82%;6
Fort Lewis;A shower;66;50;S;6;82%;80%;3
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;65;50;SSE;5;67%;82%;5
Hoquiam;A passing shower;61;52;SSE;10;84%;80%;2
Kelso-Longview;A shower;62;50;SSE;6;78%;82%;2
Moses Lake;Cloudy;74;49;W;7;43%;38%;3
Olympia;A shower;65;48;S;6;70%;80%;2
Omak;Cloudy;71;48;SSE;8;44%;44%;3
Pasco;A shower or two;71;47;SW;8;56%;69%;3
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;63;48;SSW;6;69%;82%;6
Pullman;Cloudy with a shower;67;42;WSW;7;46%;85%;3
Puyallup;A shower;65;50;S;5;75%;80%;3
Quillayute;A shower;62;47;SSE;7;77%;81%;3
Renton;A passing shower;67;52;S;5;66%;80%;3
Seattle;A passing shower;66;52;S;5;68%;80%;4
Seattle Boeing;A passing shower;69;54;S;5;60%;80%;4
Shelton;A passing shower;67;50;SW;8;69%;80%;3
Spokane;Cloudy;69;44;SSW;5;38%;10%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;66;43;SW;8;46%;10%;4
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;69;44;SSW;5;38%;10%;4
Stampede Pass;A shower;53;43;WNW;4;68%;80%;3
Tacoma;A shower;64;50;SSW;5;73%;80%;3
Tacoma Narrows;A shower;65;50;SSW;6;74%;80%;3
Vancouver;A passing shower;62;51;SSE;6;78%;81%;2
Walla Walla;A shower or two;65;49;SSW;7;58%;67%;2
Wenatchee;Cloudy;71;52;WNW;6;44%;44%;3
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;64;52;ESE;8;68%;82%;6
Yakima;Cloudy with a shower;68;48;NW;5;52%;55%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather