WA Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;71;44;SSW;7;44%;3%;8

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;67;49;SSE;7;61%;4%;7

Bremerton;Sunshine and warm;72;46;SSW;8;56%;3%;8

Chehalis;Sunshine and warm;73;44;W;6;52%;4%;8

Deer Park;Sunshine and warm;81;49;S;8;42%;11%;8

Eastsound;Sunshine and nice;64;50;SSW;5;73%;4%;7

Ellensburg;Breezy with sunshine;83;54;NW;15;28%;0%;8

Ephrata;Lots of sun, warm;87;55;WNW;7;22%;0%;8

Everett;Mostly sunny;71;45;S;7;49%;3%;8

Fort Lewis;Sunshine and warm;73;44;SSW;8;64%;4%;8

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;65;49;SW;7;64%;3%;7

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;58;48;W;10;77%;4%;8

Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;73;47;WNW;5;57%;4%;8

Moses Lake;Warm with sunshine;88;52;W;7;30%;0%;8

Olympia;Sunshine and cooler;72;42;SSW;8;53%;4%;8

Omak;Lots of sun, warm;87;53;SE;8;26%;3%;8

Pasco;Mostly sunny;92;54;W;10;26%;0%;8

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;63;44;W;6;67%;4%;8

Pullman;Lots of sun, warm;79;54;SSW;10;36%;2%;8

Puyallup;Not as warm;74;46;SW;6;51%;3%;8

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;59;43;N;7;74%;4%;7

Renton;Not as warm;73;48;SSW;7;51%;4%;8

Seattle;Not as warm;71;49;SSW;7;52%;3%;8

Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;72;51;S;7;53%;4%;8

Shelton;Not as warm;70;44;WSW;11;57%;3%;8

Spokane;Sunshine and warm;82;54;S;9;30%;6%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and warm;79;52;WSW;12;34%;6%;8

Spokane Felts;Sunshine and warm;82;54;S;9;30%;6%;8

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, mild;62;44;WNW;6;46%;3%;8

Tacoma;Not as warm;70;47;SW;7;56%;4%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;69;48;SSW;8;59%;4%;8

Vancouver;Not as warm;76;48;N;4;51%;4%;8

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;S;11;27%;0%;8

Wenatchee;Warm with sunshine;85;58;WNW;10;24%;0%;8

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, mild;65;50;WSW;7;68%;4%;7

Yakima;Mostly sunny, warm;87;53;N;5;25%;0%;8

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather