WA Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A little rain;56;45;SSE;10;64%;84%;2

Bellingham;A little rain;57;44;SE;15;60%;81%;2

Bremerton;A little rain;54;44;S;8;80%;86%;2

Chehalis;Occasional rain;55;44;SSE;8;70%;91%;3

Deer Park;Showers around;50;40;S;7;68%;89%;2

Eastsound;A touch of rain;55;46;SE;16;69%;81%;2

Ellensburg;An afternoon shower;55;37;NW;5;64%;78%;1

Ephrata;Inc. clouds;55;41;W;10;58%;74%;3

Everett;Periods of rain;56;45;SSE;11;64%;84%;2

Fort Lewis;A little rain;56;41;SSE;11;83%;91%;1

Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;55;45;SSE;14;67%;83%;2

Hoquiam;Breezy with rain;57;44;SE;17;78%;87%;1

Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;58;46;SE;11;72%;92%;1

Moses Lake;Inc. clouds;57;45;S;8;59%;80%;3

Olympia;Periods of rain;56;39;S;11;70%;91%;2

Omak;Spotty showers;54;40;SSE;10;58%;83%;1

Pasco;Cooler;57;47;SSW;8;59%;91%;2

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;56;39;SSE;6;68%;84%;2

Pullman;Showers around;53;43;SW;10;59%;89%;3

Puyallup;A little rain;57;44;S;7;83%;91%;2

Quillayute;Breezy with rain;55;39;SE;16;77%;92%;1

Renton;Periods of rain;56;46;SSE;8;70%;88%;1

Seattle;A touch of rain;54;46;S;9;71%;86%;2

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;57;48;SE;10;65%;87%;1

Shelton;Periods of rain;56;39;NNW;8;74%;91%;2

Spokane;Showers around;55;42;SSW;8;56%;90%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;50;40;SW;11;72%;89%;2

Spokane Felts;Showers around;55;42;SSW;8;56%;90%;2

Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;41;34;ESE;5;71%;83%;2

Tacoma;Periods of rain;55;45;S;7;74%;89%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;54;44;S;11;70%;91%;2

Vancouver;Rain at times;57;49;SSE;9;78%;95%;1

Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;60;50;SSE;11;54%;84%;3

Wenatchee;Cloudy with a shower;51;40;W;7;65%;84%;1

Whidbey Island;A little rain;57;46;SE;20;63%;81%;2

Yakima;A thick cloud cover;56;41;SSE;7;57%;82%;1

