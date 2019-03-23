WA Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Occasional rain;58;36;ENE;5;68%;80%;2

Bellingham;A little rain;57;38;NE;7;69%;81%;2

Bremerton;Partly sunny;60;42;NNE;5;68%;42%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny;61;38;NE;4;61%;0%;4

Deer Park;Showers around;47;32;E;6;84%;66%;1

Eastsound;A little rain;52;42;NE;4;79%;80%;2

Ellensburg;Showers around;56;34;NNE;5;61%;70%;4

Ephrata;Showers around;54;38;NE;6;67%;68%;4

Everett;Occasional rain;58;38;ENE;5;67%;66%;2

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;60;37;NE;4;76%;39%;4

Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;55;42;NE;5;71%;80%;3

Hoquiam;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;E;6;67%;28%;4

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;62;38;NE;5;64%;30%;4

Moses Lake;Showers around;56;36;E;7;63%;67%;4

Olympia;Partly sunny;62;33;NNE;4;65%;35%;4

Omak;Spotty showers;50;38;SSE;7;75%;85%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny;59;32;ESE;8;59%;25%;4

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;56;37;S;5;66%;34%;4

Pullman;Showers around;44;33;ESE;8;82%;62%;1

Puyallup;Partly sunny;61;37;NE;4;70%;40%;4

Quillayute;Partly sunny;58;38;ENE;4;67%;29%;4

Renton;Sun and some clouds;61;43;NE;5;64%;44%;4

Seattle;Partly sunny;59;44;NNE;5;67%;44%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, mild;61;42;NNE;5;57%;44%;4

Shelton;Partly sunny, mild;62;36;NNE;4;61%;35%;4

Spokane;Showers around;51;34;ESE;4;76%;64%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;45;33;SE;8;89%;64%;1

Spokane Felts;Showers around;51;34;ESE;4;76%;64%;1

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;45;33;E;2;70%;56%;4

Tacoma;Partly sunny;59;43;NE;5;70%;42%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;58;43;NNE;5;66%;42%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;61;43;ENE;5;56%;30%;4

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;54;42;ESE;9;66%;34%;3

Wenatchee;Showers around;53;36;WNW;4;66%;70%;3

Whidbey Island;A little rain;58;42;NE;6;61%;80%;2

Yakima;Showers around;57;36;NNE;5;52%;70%;4

