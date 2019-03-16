WA Forecast for Monday, March 18, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;63;36;ENE;5;65%;7%;4

Bellingham;Partly sunny;60;38;NE;6;63%;6%;4

Bremerton;Partly sunny, mild;64;42;N;8;66%;7%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny, mild;66;39;NE;5;60%;0%;4

Deer Park;Clouds and sun;49;28;NNE;4;71%;0%;4

Eastsound;Partly sunny;52;42;NNW;4;77%;8%;4

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cool;51;28;SSE;2;65%;0%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny, chilly;46;29;NNW;4;70%;0%;4

Everett;Partly sunny;61;37;NE;6;67%;7%;4

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, mild;63;36;NE;6;75%;7%;4

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;54;41;N;6;80%;7%;4

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;66;46;E;8;69%;7%;4

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, mild;68;38;SSE;4;66%;7%;4

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, chilly;49;28;N;5;73%;0%;4

Olympia;Partly sunny, mild;65;36;NE;5;70%;7%;4

Omak;Partly sunny;51;31;ESE;6;72%;0%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny, chilly;48;26;SE;3;72%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Partly sunny, mild;56;39;SSE;5;68%;7%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny;44;29;SE;4;75%;0%;4

Puyallup;Partly sunny, mild;66;37;ENE;5;68%;7%;4

Quillayute;Partly sunny, mild;59;40;ENE;3;71%;7%;4

Renton;Partly sunny, mild;65;42;NE;7;64%;7%;4

Seattle;Partly sunny;62;43;NNE;7;64%;7%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, mild;64;42;NE;5;60%;7%;4

Shelton;Partly sunny, mild;66;39;ESE;5;63%;7%;4

Spokane;Partly sunny;51;30;N;2;67%;1%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;46;26;NW;3;78%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;51;30;N;2;67%;1%;4

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;49;33;E;3;65%;0%;4

Tacoma;Partly sunny;63;41;NE;7;67%;7%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;61;43;NE;7;68%;7%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;65;41;ENE;9;59%;7%;4

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, chilly;43;33;E;4;75%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, chilly;46;32;NW;3;72%;0%;4

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;58;41;NW;5;66%;7%;4

Yakima;Partly sunny, chilly;48;26;NNW;3;63%;0%;4

