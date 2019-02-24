WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, February 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny, chilly;42;23;SE;6;61%;11%;3
Bellingham;Mostly sunny, cold;40;24;NE;18;42%;9%;3
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;43;27;NE;9;57%;20%;2
Chehalis;A bit of p.m. snow;41;24;SSE;6;60%;77%;1
Deer Park;A bit of p.m. snow;25;8;NE;11;59%;94%;2
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, cold;41;28;NE;14;48%;10%;3
Ellensburg;Very cold with snow;32;12;SSW;6;59%;75%;1
Ephrata;A bit of p.m. snow;31;12;WSW;15;62%;79%;1
Everett;Mostly cloudy, cold;42;25;SSE;7;61%;12%;2
Fort Lewis;Bit of rain, snow;40;24;SE;10;70%;81%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;28;NE;10;52%;12%;3
Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;46;28;ESE;9;61%;61%;3
Kelso-Longview;Cold with snow;39;25;SSE;5;82%;73%;2
Moses Lake;A bit of p.m. snow;31;12;NE;13;62%;79%;1
Olympia;Cloudy and chilly;40;23;SSW;8;63%;37%;2
Omak;Breezy and cold;32;17;NE;15;61%;9%;3
Pasco;A bit of snow;28;11;W;12;80%;78%;1
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;25;NNW;8;60%;13%;3
Pullman;A bit of snow;25;11;W;10;85%;91%;1
Puyallup;Bit of rain, snow;43;24;ESE;7;67%;83%;2
Quillayute;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;25;ENE;11;49%;16%;3
Renton;Bit of rain, snow;43;28;ESE;7;58%;79%;2
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;42;30;ENE;8;57%;66%;2
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;44;28;SE;6;58%;66%;2
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;43;26;NE;8;58%;21%;2
Spokane;A bit of p.m. snow;27;12;NE;9;61%;95%;1
Spokane Fairchild;A bit of p.m. snow;21;7;NNE;15;74%;90%;1
Spokane Felts;A bit of p.m. snow;27;12;NE;9;61%;95%;1
Stampede Pass;A bit of p.m. snow;21;15;E;6;79%;85%;1
Tacoma;Bit of rain, snow;41;28;E;10;59%;83%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Bit of rain, snow;40;29;ESE;12;57%;80%;2
Vancouver;Colder with snow;38;27;SE;8;64%;87%;1
Walla Walla;Very cold with snow;25;14;SSW;8;83%;94%;1
Wenatchee;A bit of p.m. snow;27;15;N;6;69%;86%;1
Whidbey Island;Chilly with sunshine;45;28;ENE;9;50%;11%;3
Yakima;Very cold with snow;29;11;N;8;70%;87%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather