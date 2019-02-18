WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny, cold;41;29;E;5;78%;53%;2
Bellingham;Partly sunny, cold;41;29;SSE;6;58%;60%;2
Bremerton;Chilly with some sun;43;32;ESE;6;80%;41%;2
Chehalis;A shower in the p.m.;44;33;S;4;71%;66%;2
Deer Park;Quite cold;24;6;SE;5;64%;11%;3
Eastsound;Partly sunny, cold;41;33;N;3;68%;46%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cold;30;16;SE;2;70%;25%;2
Ephrata;Quite cold;26;15;N;6;65%;14%;3
Everett;Cold with some sun;41;30;ESE;5;76%;62%;2
Fort Lewis;Chilly with some sun;44;32;S;3;94%;44%;2
Friday Harbor;Cold with some sun;40;31;SE;5;76%;34%;2
Hoquiam;Partly sunny, chilly;46;36;W;5;84%;44%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;45;34;S;4;82%;55%;2
Moses Lake;Very cold;28;14;ESE;6;77%;14%;3
Olympia;Chilly with some sun;43;32;SSW;3;84%;44%;2
Omak;Very cold;28;14;ESE;8;69%;10%;3
Pasco;Snow showers;28;17;ESE;5;71%;66%;2
Port Angeles;Chilly with some sun;41;31;SSW;3;76%;35%;2
Pullman;Some sun, very cold;20;9;SE;5;82%;19%;2
Puyallup;Partly sunny, chilly;44;32;ESE;4;81%;44%;2
Quillayute;Chilly with some sun;44;31;WSW;3;72%;44%;2
Renton;Chilly with some sun;44;34;ESE;5;75%;42%;2
Seattle;Chilly with some sun;43;35;SE;5;73%;42%;2
Seattle Boeing;Chilly with some sun;45;34;S;3;75%;42%;2
Shelton;Chilly with some sun;44;30;SW;2;80%;44%;2
Spokane;Very cold;26;9;N;1;61%;12%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Turning colder;21;6;SSW;4;71%;12%;3
Spokane Felts;Very cold;26;9;N;1;61%;12%;3
Stampede Pass;Cold with some sun;27;21;W;3;87%;66%;3
Tacoma;Partly sunny, chilly;42;33;SE;5;83%;44%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with some sun;42;34;SSW;4;82%;44%;2
Vancouver;Chilly with some sun;44;33;ESE;5;76%;44%;2
Walla Walla;A snow shower;27;20;SE;5;71%;64%;2
Wenatchee;Some sun, very cold;26;15;ESE;3;73%;18%;2
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, chilly;45;33;SE;5;63%;36%;2
Yakima;Some sun, very cold;32;15;NNW;3;68%;29%;2
_____
