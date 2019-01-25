WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;51;34;ENE;6;85%;7%;2
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;49;34;N;4;77%;8%;2
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;51;37;NNE;7;82%;6%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;52;38;N;5;80%;2%;2
Deer Park;Freezing fog;38;26;NE;4;89%;0%;1
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;47;40;NW;3;85%;7%;2
Ellensburg;Freezing fog;43;31;ESE;1;78%;0%;1
Ephrata;Freezing fog;41;30;NNW;6;83%;0%;1
Everett;Mostly sunny;51;36;NNE;6;82%;7%;2
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;51;35;NE;3;97%;7%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;47;40;N;4;81%;6%;2
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;53;38;E;6;86%;8%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;53;34;NNE;4;84%;7%;2
Moses Lake;Freezing fog;42;30;NNE;6;76%;0%;1
Olympia;Mostly sunny;51;35;NNE;3;87%;6%;2
Omak;Clouds and sunshine;36;28;SSE;4;90%;0%;2
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;43;31;SW;5;83%;0%;2
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;48;37;S;4;91%;6%;2
Pullman;Low clouds and fog;42;30;SE;8;76%;0%;1
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;51;36;NE;4;92%;7%;2
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;52;37;N;1;77%;8%;2
Renton;Mostly sunny;52;38;NNE;6;82%;7%;2
Seattle;Mostly sunny;52;40;NNE;6;81%;7%;2
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;52;37;NNE;4;78%;7%;2
Shelton;Mostly sunny;51;35;NE;2;85%;6%;2
Spokane;Freezing fog;41;29;SSE;1;85%;1%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Freezing fog;36;27;S;4;97%;0%;1
Spokane Felts;Freezing fog;41;29;SSE;1;85%;1%;1
Stampede Pass;Sunshine and milder;43;33;W;2;77%;0%;2
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;50;38;NNE;6;86%;7%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;50;37;NNE;4;87%;6%;2
Vancouver;Low clouds breaking;55;35;NNE;5;65%;7%;2
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;45;35;SSW;3;74%;0%;2
Wenatchee;Freezing fog;37;29;NE;3;87%;0%;1
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;52;39;NNW;6;72%;6%;2
Yakima;Freezing fog;45;31;WNW;3;77%;0%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather