WA Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;47;33;NNE;6;78%;63%;0

Bellingham;A shower;47;32;N;6;78%;61%;0

Bremerton;Cloudy with a shower;48;38;NNE;5;82%;63%;0

Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;47;37;N;4;83%;67%;0

Deer Park;A stray a.m. shower;36;24;NNE;4;92%;47%;0

Eastsound;Cloudy with a shower;48;37;NW;4;79%;61%;0

Ellensburg;Showers around;36;28;NW;3;81%;70%;0

Ephrata;Rain and drizzle;37;28;NNW;7;88%;56%;0

Everett;Cloudy with a shower;48;35;N;6;75%;63%;0

Fort Lewis;Cloudy with a shower;48;35;NNE;4;97%;63%;1

Friday Harbor;Cloudy with a shower;47;37;NNW;5;79%;61%;0

Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;49;36;SE;7;93%;65%;0

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;49;36;N;4;90%;75%;0

Moses Lake;Rain and drizzle;38;28;N;6;84%;55%;0

Olympia;Cloudy with a shower;46;35;NNE;4;93%;63%;0

Omak;Rain and snow shower;37;25;NNE;4;87%;53%;0

Pasco;A bit of a.m. snow;41;32;NW;5;88%;64%;0

Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;45;36;S;3;87%;63%;0

Pullman;A bit of p.m. snow;39;25;E;7;88%;60%;1

Puyallup;Cloudy with a shower;50;37;E;5;89%;63%;1

Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;48;34;N;3;95%;61%;0

Renton;Spotty showers;50;38;NE;5;78%;68%;1

Seattle;Spotty showers;49;39;N;5;73%;67%;1

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;50;38;NE;3;78%;68%;0

Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;47;34;N;2;91%;64%;0

Spokane;Rain tapering off;39;25;NNE;1;87%;64%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;35;22;NNE;4;99%;13%;0

Spokane Felts;Rain tapering off;39;25;NNE;1;87%;64%;0

Stampede Pass;A snow shower;30;24;E;3;92%;67%;1

Tacoma;Cloudy with a shower;48;39;NE;5;85%;64%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with a shower;47;38;NNE;4;88%;64%;0

Vancouver;A touch of rain;48;37;N;5;79%;75%;0

Walla Walla;Rain and drizzle;45;33;S;5;77%;60%;0

Wenatchee;A bit of p.m. snow;36;28;WNW;3;87%;71%;0

Whidbey Island;Cloudy with a shower;51;38;NNW;7;75%;62%;0

Yakima;Periods of wet snow;39;27;NNW;2;84%;74%;0

