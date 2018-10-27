WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;56;46;SSW;8;77%;89%;1
Bellingham;A little rain;58;45;SSE;10;79%;84%;1
Bremerton;Occasional rain;57;46;SSW;11;79%;85%;1
Chehalis;Periods of rain;56;45;SSW;6;79%;85%;1
Deer Park;A little a.m. rain;55;37;SW;9;77%;82%;2
Eastsound;A touch of rain;56;49;SSE;10;89%;86%;1
Ellensburg;A shower in the a.m.;56;38;NNW;9;73%;66%;1
Ephrata;A shower in the a.m.;59;37;WSW;11;71%;60%;2
Everett;A bit of rain;56;47;SSW;9;75%;81%;1
Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;57;45;S;10;93%;85%;1
Friday Harbor;A touch of rain;56;47;S;6;80%;82%;1
Hoquiam;Periods of rain;56;47;S;13;88%;90%;1
Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;57;47;SSE;8;87%;86%;1
Moses Lake;A little a.m. rain;61;38;SSW;10;57%;58%;2
Olympia;Periods of rain;56;43;S;10;85%;85%;1
Omak;A shower in the a.m.;56;35;SSE;8;79%;65%;2
Pasco;A little a.m. rain;64;44;SW;15;64%;66%;2
Port Angeles;Periods of rain;56;41;SSW;4;82%;85%;1
Pullman;Breezy with rain;56;40;WSW;15;71%;79%;1
Puyallup;Periods of rain;58;46;SSW;8;82%;87%;1
Quillayute;Occasional rain;56;44;SSE;10;86%;92%;1
Renton;A little rain;56;48;SSW;9;78%;89%;1
Seattle;Periods of rain;56;48;SSW;10;77%;84%;1
Seattle Boeing;A little rain;57;48;S;11;80%;89%;1
Shelton;Times of rain;56;44;SSW;9;85%;87%;1
Spokane;A little a.m. rain;56;41;SSW;10;77%;72%;1
Spokane Fairchild;A little a.m. rain;54;38;SW;15;80%;66%;2
Spokane Felts;A little a.m. rain;56;41;SSW;10;77%;72%;1
Stampede Pass;Bit of rain, snow;42;34;WNW;6;95%;80%;1
Tacoma;Periods of rain;56;47;SSW;9;82%;85%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;55;47;SSW;11;89%;85%;1
Vancouver;Periods of rain;58;50;SSW;7;80%;88%;1
Walla Walla;A little a.m. rain;60;47;S;10;67%;77%;2
Wenatchee;A shower in the a.m.;56;39;WNW;8;72%;66%;1
Whidbey Island;A little rain;59;49;SSE;10;76%;84%;1
Yakima;A shower in the a.m.;60;36;SW;7;68%;66%;1
