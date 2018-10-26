WA Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A little p.m. rain;59;49;SE;5;77%;91%;2

Bellingham;A little p.m. rain;59;46;ESE;5;70%;92%;2

Bremerton;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;50;SSE;5;80%;96%;1

Chehalis;Cloudy, p.m. rain;59;50;S;5;84%;100%;1

Deer Park;Sun and clouds;56;42;NE;5;72%;100%;2

Eastsound;A shower in the p.m.;55;50;SE;5;86%;90%;2

Ellensburg;A little p.m. rain;58;43;WSW;3;65%;89%;2

Ephrata;A shower in the p.m.;58;44;NNW;5;57%;89%;2

Everett;A little p.m. rain;59;49;SE;5;77%;95%;2

Fort Lewis;Downpours;57;48;SSW;3;93%;96%;1

Friday Harbor;A shower in the p.m.;56;49;SE;6;73%;90%;2

Hoquiam;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;51;SSW;13;87%;96%;1

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;52;SSE;4;91%;95%;1

Moses Lake;A shower in the p.m.;59;45;ENE;5;63%;100%;2

Olympia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;48;SW;4;86%;97%;1

Omak;Clouds and sunshine;57;41;NW;6;64%;82%;2

Pasco;A shower in the p.m.;62;46;WNW;4;70%;82%;3

Port Angeles;A shower in the p.m.;52;42;SSW;5;81%;89%;2

Pullman;Partly sunny;59;45;ESE;6;65%;69%;3

Puyallup;Clouds, p.m. rain;59;51;SE;4;79%;95%;1

Quillayute;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;46;SSE;7;78%;95%;1

Renton;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;52;SE;5;75%;97%;1

Seattle;A little p.m. rain;58;52;SSE;5;74%;98%;1

Seattle Boeing;A little p.m. rain;57;51;SSE;3;78%;95%;1

Shelton;Downpours;54;48;SE;4;86%;96%;1

Spokane;Partly sunny;58;46;ENE;3;66%;81%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;56;45;ENE;6;67%;84%;3

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;58;46;ENE;3;66%;81%;2

Stampede Pass;Afternoon rain;47;38;E;5;77%;96%;1

Tacoma;Downpours;56;51;SSE;5;79%;96%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Downpours;53;50;SSW;3;89%;97%;1

Vancouver;Downpours;61;53;SSE;6;86%;94%;1

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;63;52;SSW;5;66%;55%;3

Wenatchee;Rain and drizzle;56;43;NW;5;64%;84%;2

Whidbey Island;A shower in the p.m.;58;50;SE;6;73%;91%;2

Yakima;Afternoon rain;58;43;NW;4;68%;93%;3

