WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers;60;37;E;6;83%;94%;1
Bellingham;Morning rain, cloudy;61;41;SSE;9;78%;79%;1
Bremerton;A shower in the a.m.;62;44;ENE;9;86%;66%;1
Chehalis;Morning showers;61;40;SSW;5;83%;66%;1
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;59;33;WSW;7;82%;66%;1
Eastsound;A little a.m. rain;58;45;WSW;10;85%;68%;1
Ellensburg;A shower or two;63;34;NW;6;76%;67%;1
Ephrata;Mainly cloudy;65;37;W;9;71%;20%;1
Everett;Showers;60;39;E;7;83%;84%;1
Fort Lewis;Morning showers;61;38;S;8;96%;80%;1
Friday Harbor;A little a.m. rain;60;44;SW;7;84%;74%;1
Hoquiam;Showers around;61;43;NW;9;88%;67%;1
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;62;44;N;6;92%;73%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;65;36;W;8;72%;17%;1
Olympia;Morning showers;60;40;SW;8;88%;83%;1
Omak;Mostly cloudy;61;35;S;8;82%;31%;1
Pasco;A shower or two;67;42;WSW;11;68%;68%;1
Port Angeles;A little a.m. rain;60;40;SSW;9;79%;66%;1
Pullman;Spotty showers;60;43;WSW;8;71%;83%;1
Puyallup;Morning showers;63;40;S;7;92%;75%;1
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;60;39;ESE;6;85%;45%;1
Renton;A couple of showers;62;43;SSE;8;78%;75%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;45;ESE;8;84%;65%;1
Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;62;43;E;9;82%;75%;1
Shelton;A shower in the a.m.;61;39;NW;8;84%;66%;1
Spokane;A passing shower;62;40;SW;8;74%;82%;1
Spokane Fairchild;A shower in the a.m.;60;38;WSW;13;79%;66%;1
Spokane Felts;A passing shower;62;40;SW;8;74%;82%;1
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;49;33;W;6;96%;74%;2
Tacoma;Morning showers;60;44;SSW;9;87%;78%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Morning showers;58;45;SE;9;90%;82%;1
Vancouver;Spotty showers;63;47;N;6;85%;84%;1
Walla Walla;Rather cloudy;65;50;SSW;10;64%;85%;1
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;63;39;WNW;7;75%;33%;1
Whidbey Island;Morning rain, cloudy;61;45;W;9;75%;73%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;66;35;N;4;74%;64%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather