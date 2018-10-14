WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunshine;65;38;ENE;5;58%;6%;3
Bellingham;Sunny and pleasant;64;41;ENE;4;59%;6%;3
Bremerton;Sunny and pleasant;67;42;NNE;7;53%;4%;3
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, nice;70;40;NNE;4;60%;0%;3
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;59;27;ENE;5;50%;0%;3
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;56;47;NNW;3;81%;6%;3
Ellensburg;Sunny;67;31;ESE;2;44%;0%;3
Ephrata;Sunny;64;34;NNW;4;36%;0%;3
Everett;Sunny;65;40;NE;5;57%;6%;3
Fort Lewis;Sunny and delightful;65;37;NE;5;69%;4%;3
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;60;45;NNW;5;63%;4%;3
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;69;46;E;10;57%;6%;3
Kelso-Longview;Sunny and pleasant;72;39;NE;3;56%;5%;3
Moses Lake;Sunshine;63;30;NE;5;38%;0%;3
Olympia;Mostly sunny, nice;66;34;NE;5;61%;4%;3
Omak;Sunny;63;35;ENE;5;49%;0%;3
Pasco;Sunny;65;32;W;3;46%;0%;3
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;60;39;SE;5;61%;4%;3
Pullman;Sunny;59;32;ESE;5;38%;0%;3
Puyallup;Sunshine and nice;68;38;ENE;4;60%;4%;3
Quillayute;Mostly sunny, nice;67;38;ENE;3;56%;6%;3
Renton;Sunny and pleasant;67;43;NE;6;57%;6%;3
Seattle;Sunshine;65;46;NNE;6;57%;4%;3
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;65;44;NE;5;60%;6%;3
Shelton;Mostly sunny, nice;68;34;ESE;5;58%;4%;3
Spokane;Sunny;61;31;SE;1;45%;1%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;58;30;WSW;4;42%;0%;3
Spokane Felts;Sunny;61;31;SE;1;45%;1%;3
Stampede Pass;Sunny;59;41;E;4;45%;0%;3
Tacoma;Sunny and pleasant;64;42;NNE;6;62%;6%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;63;45;NE;6;64%;4%;3
Vancouver;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;ENE;6;43%;5%;3
Walla Walla;Brilliant sunshine;64;40;ESE;4;34%;0%;3
Wenatchee;Sunny;62;39;NW;4;44%;0%;3
Whidbey Island;Sunny;59;42;NNW;4;71%;4%;3
Yakima;Sunny;65;32;NNW;3;39%;0%;3
