WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Showers;57;48;NNW;5;88%;85%;1

Bellingham;Spotty showers;57;45;N;3;82%;82%;1

Bremerton;Spotty showers;57;50;NNE;5;91%;83%;1

Chehalis;Spotty showers;59;49;ENE;4;92%;87%;1

Deer Park;An afternoon shower;58;38;NE;5;58%;75%;1

Eastsound;Spotty showers;55;48;SW;2;89%;82%;1

Ellensburg;Rain and drizzle;56;43;S;3;77%;81%;1

Ephrata;Rain and drizzle;58;45;NNW;6;65%;86%;1

Everett;Spotty showers;57;49;NNW;5;86%;85%;1

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;57;48;N;3;98%;83%;1

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;56;48;N;4;91%;83%;1

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;61;50;N;5;94%;71%;1

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;59;53;W;4;89%;88%;1

Moses Lake;Rain and drizzle;59;43;N;5;59%;86%;1

Olympia;Spotty showers;58;48;N;3;90%;83%;1

Omak;Spotty showers;55;44;E;6;82%;87%;1

Pasco;Spotty showers;62;44;WNW;4;68%;82%;1

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;55;47;SSW;3;88%;85%;1

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;57;39;N;4;56%;62%;2

Puyallup;Spotty showers;58;50;NNE;4;96%;86%;1

Quillayute;Spotty showers;59;47;N;3;89%;72%;1

Renton;Spotty showers;59;52;N;4;87%;87%;1

Seattle;Spotty showers;58;52;N;4;86%;85%;1

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;57;52;N;3;82%;87%;1

Shelton;Spotty showers;59;46;NNE;3;87%;82%;1

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;60;41;NNW;2;59%;68%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;40;N;5;63%;69%;1

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;60;41;NNW;2;59%;68%;1

Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;46;40;E;2;97%;90%;1

Tacoma;Spotty showers;56;50;NNE;5;95%;86%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;55;50;N;3;94%;84%;1

Vancouver;Spotty showers;59;54;SE;4;90%;85%;1

Walla Walla;A passing shower;59;46;W;4;58%;81%;1

Wenatchee;A shower or two;55;45;SE;4;79%;82%;1

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;58;48;WSW;4;80%;83%;1

Yakima;A passing shower;59;44;SW;3;68%;85%;1

