WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers;57;48;NNW;5;88%;85%;1
Bellingham;Spotty showers;57;45;N;3;82%;82%;1
Bremerton;Spotty showers;57;50;NNE;5;91%;83%;1
Chehalis;Spotty showers;59;49;ENE;4;92%;87%;1
Deer Park;An afternoon shower;58;38;NE;5;58%;75%;1
Eastsound;Spotty showers;55;48;SW;2;89%;82%;1
Ellensburg;Rain and drizzle;56;43;S;3;77%;81%;1
Ephrata;Rain and drizzle;58;45;NNW;6;65%;86%;1
Everett;Spotty showers;57;49;NNW;5;86%;85%;1
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;57;48;N;3;98%;83%;1
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;56;48;N;4;91%;83%;1
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;61;50;N;5;94%;71%;1
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;59;53;W;4;89%;88%;1
Moses Lake;Rain and drizzle;59;43;N;5;59%;86%;1
Olympia;Spotty showers;58;48;N;3;90%;83%;1
Omak;Spotty showers;55;44;E;6;82%;87%;1
Pasco;Spotty showers;62;44;WNW;4;68%;82%;1
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;55;47;SSW;3;88%;85%;1
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;57;39;N;4;56%;62%;2
Puyallup;Spotty showers;58;50;NNE;4;96%;86%;1
Quillayute;Spotty showers;59;47;N;3;89%;72%;1
Renton;Spotty showers;59;52;N;4;87%;87%;1
Seattle;Spotty showers;58;52;N;4;86%;85%;1
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;57;52;N;3;82%;87%;1
Shelton;Spotty showers;59;46;NNE;3;87%;82%;1
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;60;41;NNW;2;59%;68%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;40;N;5;63%;69%;1
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;60;41;NNW;2;59%;68%;1
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;46;40;E;2;97%;90%;1
Tacoma;Spotty showers;56;50;NNE;5;95%;86%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;55;50;N;3;94%;84%;1
Vancouver;Spotty showers;59;54;SE;4;90%;85%;1
Walla Walla;A passing shower;59;46;W;4;58%;81%;1
Wenatchee;A shower or two;55;45;SE;4;79%;82%;1
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;58;48;WSW;4;80%;83%;1
Yakima;A passing shower;59;44;SW;3;68%;85%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather