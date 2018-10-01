WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;59;39;W;6;78%;77%;1
Bellingham;A little rain;59;39;ESE;11;71%;72%;2
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;63;40;NNE;10;78%;44%;2
Chehalis;A shower or two;63;39;W;6;68%;56%;3
Deer Park;A little a.m. rain;63;31;W;7;77%;69%;1
Eastsound;A little p.m. rain;60;44;N;11;73%;64%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;68;35;NW;15;55%;38%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny;71;36;W;13;46%;34%;4
Everett;A little rain;59;41;WNW;7;80%;78%;1
Fort Lewis;A morning shower;61;37;SSW;12;80%;63%;2
Friday Harbor;A morning shower;60;43;NNE;9;79%;50%;3
Hoquiam;A morning shower;62;43;WNW;13;74%;46%;2
Kelso-Longview;Showers around;64;43;WNW;7;77%;69%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;73;35;WNW;10;50%;27%;4
Olympia;A shower or two;62;35;SW;11;71%;64%;2
Omak;A little rain;67;34;NE;10;60%;72%;3
Pasco;Clouds and sun;75;38;WNW;16;53%;15%;4
Port Angeles;A stray shower;60;39;SW;11;67%;53%;2
Pullman;Cooler with a shower;63;36;W;8;68%;66%;1
Puyallup;Showers around;63;40;NNE;9;84%;73%;2
Quillayute;A shower in the a.m.;59;38;N;9;72%;59%;2
Renton;A morning shower;63;44;N;9;75%;59%;2
Seattle;Clouds and sun;62;45;N;9;77%;44%;2
Seattle Boeing;A morning shower;63;45;ESE;13;62%;59%;2
Shelton;Partly sunny, breezy;63;37;WSW;14;69%;39%;2
Spokane;A little p.m. rain;64;36;W;10;64%;68%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;62;33;W;15;68%;43%;2
Spokane Felts;A little p.m. rain;64;36;W;10;64%;68%;1
Stampede Pass;A shower;48;31;W;8;94%;74%;3
Tacoma;A morning shower;61;42;NE;11;84%;66%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A morning shower;60;42;SW;13;73%;59%;2
Vancouver;Periods of sun;67;45;WNW;6;81%;39%;2
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;72;45;SW;11;52%;63%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;67;39;NW;12;52%;42%;4
Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;61;43;W;13;67%;67%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;71;32;NW;10;50%;22%;4
_____
