WA Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;66;44;E;5;67%;5%;4

Bellingham;Partly sunny;64;48;SSE;4;73%;26%;4

Bremerton;Clouds and sun;68;46;NE;5;65%;7%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny;69;43;NW;6;63%;13%;4

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;70;36;N;4;42%;0%;4

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;62;51;SE;4;77%;7%;4

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;74;42;NW;5;44%;0%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;W;5;33%;0%;4

Everett;Periods of sun;65;45;E;5;67%;5%;4

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;67;44;NNW;5;73%;7%;4

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;63;48;S;5;70%;7%;4

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;65;51;WNW;6;72%;26%;4

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;68;45;WNW;6;65%;5%;4

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;74;41;N;5;41%;0%;4

Olympia;Partly sunny;68;41;W;4;63%;7%;4

Omak;Partly sunny;73;46;N;8;41%;1%;4

Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;44;SSW;3;41%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;62;47;WSW;4;67%;9%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny;68;38;NNE;5;38%;0%;5

Puyallup;Partly sunny;68;44;E;5;64%;7%;4

Quillayute;Sun and clouds;63;46;E;4;70%;57%;3

Renton;Clouds and sun;67;48;NE;6;67%;7%;4

Seattle;Clouds and sunshine;65;49;NE;6;65%;6%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partial sunshine;66;49;NE;5;63%;6%;4

Shelton;Partly sunny;69;46;WSW;4;60%;8%;4

Spokane;Mostly sunny;71;43;SW;2;40%;2%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;68;42;WNW;5;39%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;71;43;SW;2;40%;2%;4

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;58;38;W;4;64%;8%;4

Tacoma;Partly sunny;65;47;NE;5;69%;7%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;64;47;NNW;4;69%;7%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;70;46;NW;6;57%;4%;4

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;73;47;ESE;5;34%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;71;49;WNW;6;41%;0%;4

Whidbey Island;Partial sunshine;62;51;WSW;5;72%;6%;4

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;74;40;N;4;41%;0%;4

