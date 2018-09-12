WA Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;64;50;E;5;80%;93%;2

Bellingham;Spotty showers;64;50;SSE;9;72%;70%;2

Bremerton;Spotty showers;66;51;S;6;75%;70%;2

Chehalis;Spotty showers;65;47;S;5;71%;73%;3

Deer Park;Spotty showers;67;40;SSW;8;56%;68%;4

Eastsound;Spotty showers;63;52;S;9;74%;70%;2

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, nice;70;45;WNW;12;48%;28%;5

Ephrata;Spotty showers;71;45;WNW;7;38%;64%;5

Everett;Spotty showers;64;51;ESE;5;77%;95%;2

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;64;48;SSW;7;86%;71%;2

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;63;50;SSW;6;79%;70%;3

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;63;53;SSW;7;89%;71%;2

Kelso-Longview;A passing shower;64;51;S;5;82%;70%;2

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;72;44;NW;7;52%;11%;5

Olympia;Spotty showers;65;46;SSW;6;77%;72%;1

Omak;Partly sunny;71;44;NNW;8;47%;44%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;75;47;WSW;9;45%;9%;5

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;62;49;S;5;74%;82%;2

Pullman;Spotty showers;64;41;SE;9;48%;65%;4

Puyallup;Spotty showers;66;50;S;5;74%;72%;2

Quillayute;Spotty showers;61;48;SSE;4;82%;83%;2

Renton;Spotty showers;66;53;S;6;70%;82%;2

Seattle;Spotty showers;65;54;S;6;74%;70%;2

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;67;54;SSE;7;68%;82%;3

Shelton;Spotty showers;67;49;WSW;9;74%;71%;2

Spokane;Spotty showers;68;46;S;8;48%;67%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;65;43;S;12;49%;65%;4

Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;68;46;S;8;48%;67%;4

Stampede Pass;A passing shower;51;41;WNW;4;92%;67%;4

Tacoma;Spotty showers;64;51;SSW;6;79%;70%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;63;49;SSW;7;80%;72%;2

Vancouver;Some sun, a shower;66;52;NNE;5;71%;66%;3

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;71;50;SE;11;40%;25%;5

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;69;49;WNW;8;45%;32%;4

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;65;53;SSE;6;71%;70%;2

Yakima;Periods of sun, nice;72;42;NNW;4;47%;17%;5

