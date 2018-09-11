WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, September 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;64;49;NNW;4;83%;94%;1
Bellingham;Spotty showers;64;50;SSE;6;78%;92%;2
Bremerton;Spotty showers;66;50;SW;5;76%;73%;2
Chehalis;Spotty showers;65;47;SSW;5;66%;73%;4
Deer Park;Partly sunny;66;37;SSW;6;55%;33%;3
Eastsound;Spotty showers;64;52;S;5;80%;83%;2
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;69;46;NW;10;50%;27%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny;72;44;WNW;6;41%;17%;5
Everett;Cloudy with showers;65;51;NE;5;79%;88%;1
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;65;49;S;6;84%;85%;2
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;63;49;SSW;5;80%;82%;3
Hoquiam;Showers;62;54;SSE;7;89%;93%;2
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;64;51;N;4;82%;83%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;72;44;W;7;52%;9%;5
Olympia;A passing shower;66;47;SSW;6;75%;80%;2
Omak;Mainly cloudy;69;43;S;7;52%;44%;4
Pasco;Mostly sunny;75;48;WSW;7;47%;8%;5
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;61;47;SSW;4;79%;84%;1
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;66;41;S;7;50%;10%;4
Puyallup;Spotty showers;67;50;SSW;5;75%;93%;3
Quillayute;Spotty showers;61;49;N;4;85%;88%;2
Renton;Spotty showers;66;54;SSW;5;71%;84%;2
Seattle;Spotty showers;65;54;SSW;5;75%;82%;2
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;66;54;S;6;70%;84%;2
Shelton;Spotty showers;66;48;WSW;8;75%;86%;2
Spokane;Periods of sun;68;47;SSE;6;50%;22%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;65;43;SSW;9;52%;17%;5
Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;68;47;SSE;6;50%;22%;4
Stampede Pass;A shower;52;41;WNW;4;89%;68%;3
Tacoma;Spotty showers;64;51;SW;6;77%;83%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;63;51;SSW;5;79%;87%;2
Vancouver;A passing shower;66;52;N;5;70%;80%;2
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;72;53;S;9;43%;13%;5
Wenatchee;Periods of sun;68;49;WNW;7;48%;31%;5
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;64;52;SE;5;75%;90%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;70;42;NW;4;49%;18%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather