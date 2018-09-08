WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;69;53;SSE;5;71%;66%;2
Bellingham;Spotty showers;67;52;SE;6;75%;70%;1
Bremerton;Cloudy with a shower;70;54;SW;7;73%;66%;1
Chehalis;Mainly cloudy;71;52;WSW;5;61%;57%;2
Deer Park;Not as warm;75;45;SW;9;48%;9%;5
Eastsound;Spotty showers;66;53;SSE;7;81%;70%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cooler;74;48;NW;16;47%;13%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny;79;52;NW;10;33%;3%;5
Everett;Cloudy with a shower;69;54;SSE;5;71%;67%;1
Fort Lewis;A brief shower;70;49;SW;7;77%;65%;2
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;65;53;SSE;6;81%;70%;2
Hoquiam;Clearing, a shower;64;56;S;9;89%;66%;2
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;70;53;N;4;74%;31%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;80;51;W;9;40%;0%;5
Olympia;Cloudy with a shower;70;48;SW;7;69%;54%;1
Omak;Clouds and sun;78;51;WNW;8;45%;23%;5
Pasco;Partly sunny;82;48;W;8;43%;0%;5
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;64;48;ESE;3;78%;76%;1
Pullman;Not as warm;73;48;SW;11;47%;1%;5
Puyallup;A passing shower;72;54;WSW;6;66%;65%;2
Quillayute;Spotty showers;63;51;SSE;7;88%;92%;1
Renton;Clearing, a shower;71;57;SSW;6;67%;66%;2
Seattle;Cloudy with a shower;70;57;SSW;7;69%;66%;1
Seattle Boeing;Clearing, a shower;71;58;SSW;8;62%;66%;2
Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;69;50;SW;10;74%;66%;1
Spokane;Not as warm;76;51;SSW;9;42%;5%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Not as warm;73;49;WSW;13;44%;3%;5
Spokane Felts;Not as warm;76;51;SSW;9;42%;5%;5
Stampede Pass;Cooler;56;46;WNW;6;85%;57%;1
Tacoma;A passing shower;69;54;WSW;7;72%;66%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A passing shower;68;53;SW;7;74%;66%;1
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;73;52;N;5;63%;28%;2
Walla Walla;Not as warm;79;55;S;10;40%;0%;5
Wenatchee;Not as warm;76;53;WNW;10;40%;11%;5
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;67;55;ESE;6;74%;70%;2
Yakima;Not as warm;78;47;NNW;6;46%;9%;5
