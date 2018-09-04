WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, September 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;80;49;E;4;54%;3%;5
Bellingham;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;SSE;5;56%;3%;5
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;81;51;NNE;6;46%;3%;5
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;85;51;NW;5;46%;0%;5
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;83;45;NNE;5;31%;2%;5
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;70;55;S;7;68%;3%;5
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, nice;86;52;NW;4;31%;0%;5
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;86;57;NNW;8;21%;0%;5
Everett;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;ENE;5;53%;3%;5
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;81;50;NE;7;55%;3%;5
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;WSW;6;54%;3%;5
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;74;53;WNW;7;66%;3%;5
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;85;54;NNW;6;52%;3%;5
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;87;51;N;6;25%;0%;5
Olympia;Mostly sunny;83;47;NNE;7;46%;3%;5
Omak;Mostly sunny, nice;85;54;NNE;7;27%;0%;5
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;88;51;WNW;5;37%;12%;5
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;SW;5;48%;3%;5
Pullman;Mostly sunny;84;56;ENE;5;30%;21%;5
Puyallup;Nice with sunshine;83;51;NE;5;47%;3%;5
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;73;49;N;6;57%;3%;5
Renton;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;NE;6;53%;3%;5
Seattle;Mostly sunny;78;56;NNE;6;49%;3%;5
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;NNE;7;48%;3%;5
Shelton;Abundant sunshine;85;49;SSE;6;46%;3%;5
Spokane;Mostly sunny;84;53;ENE;3;34%;3%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;80;52;N;7;31%;2%;5
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;84;53;ENE;3;34%;3%;5
Stampede Pass;Lots of sun, nice;74;53;SE;4;38%;2%;5
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NE;6;52%;3%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;NE;7;50%;3%;5
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;88;55;NNW;5;42%;3%;5
Walla Walla;Sunshine and nice;89;61;ESE;5;25%;22%;5
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;83;59;W;5;30%;0%;5
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;69;53;W;7;65%;3%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;85;52;NW;5;29%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather