WA Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds breaking;67;53;NE;5;73%;44%;3

Bellingham;A stray shower;65;52;SSE;9;75%;63%;3

Bremerton;Clouds breaking;68;54;E;5;78%;44%;3

Chehalis;Some sun returning;68;53;W;4;66%;44%;3

Deer Park;Hazy sun and smoky;74;46;SW;6;45%;19%;4

Eastsound;A shower in spots;66;54;SSE;8;77%;59%;3

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;72;51;NW;14;56%;27%;6

Ephrata;Partly sunny;74;52;WNW;6;44%;15%;5

Everett;Some sun returning;67;54;NE;5;74%;44%;3

Fort Lewis;Some sun returning;66;53;SW;7;88%;44%;3

Friday Harbor;A shower in spots;64;53;SSW;6;82%;55%;3

Hoquiam;A shower or two;64;55;WNW;9;89%;69%;3

Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sunshine;67;55;W;5;79%;66%;3

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;52;W;7;46%;12%;5

Olympia;Clouds breaking;67;51;WSW;6;77%;44%;3

Omak;Hazy sun and smoky;76;51;N;6;45%;25%;4

Pasco;Smoky with hazy sun;77;51;WNW;7;47%;9%;4

Port Angeles;A shower in spots;63;52;W;5;79%;63%;3

Pullman;Smoky with hazy sun;71;47;WSW;6;42%;28%;6

Puyallup;Clouds breaking;69;56;SW;5;75%;44%;3

Quillayute;A shower or two;62;50;W;5;91%;69%;3

Renton;Clouds breaking;69;57;SE;5;71%;44%;3

Seattle;Some sun returning;67;57;ENE;5;75%;44%;3

Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;67;56;NW;6;69%;44%;3

Shelton;A quick shower;68;53;WSW;9;77%;55%;3

Spokane;Hazy sun and smoky;74;51;SSW;5;43%;20%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Hazy and smoky;71;47;SW;8;46%;18%;4

Spokane Felts;Hazy sun and smoky;74;51;SSW;5;43%;20%;4

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;55;45;W;6;86%;44%;6

Tacoma;Clouds breaking;67;55;SW;5;80%;44%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;64;53;SW;6;82%;44%;3

Vancouver;Partly sunny;70;56;NNW;4;70%;69%;3

Walla Walla;Smoky with some sun;75;57;S;9;38%;17%;6

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;72;55;WNW;8;48%;25%;6

Whidbey Island;A shower in places;64;54;WSW;7;73%;57%;3

Yakima;Sun and some clouds;75;46;NNW;4;50%;22%;6

