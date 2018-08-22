WA Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Not as warm;70;52;WSW;6;69%;44%;4

Bellingham;Not as warm;68;52;SSE;10;71%;35%;3

Bremerton;Partly sunny, cooler;72;53;SSW;6;70%;16%;3

Chehalis;Cooler with some sun;73;52;SW;6;57%;30%;6

Deer Park;Smoky with hazy sun;85;53;SW;9;32%;3%;6

Eastsound;Hazy and smoky;68;53;W;9;72%;14%;4

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;81;52;NW;19;41%;1%;6

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;87;55;WNW;10;25%;3%;6

Everett;Not as warm;70;53;WNW;6;69%;33%;3

Fort Lewis;Cooler with some sun;70;51;SSW;11;75%;21%;5

Friday Harbor;Not as warm;67;52;WSW;8;75%;11%;5

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;64;56;WNW;14;79%;36%;2

Kelso-Longview;Cooler;70;56;WNW;7;70%;33%;3

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;90;55;W;8;28%;2%;6

Olympia;Cooler;70;50;SW;10;66%;24%;3

Omak;Mostly sunny;88;56;NW;8;31%;9%;6

Pasco;Hazy sun and breezy;91;53;NW;13;35%;0%;6

Port Angeles;Cooler;64;49;W;6;76%;28%;3

Pullman;Sunshine;83;51;WSW;12;27%;3%;6

Puyallup;Cooler with some sun;73;54;SW;7;64%;30%;5

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;63;50;SW;7;82%;8%;2

Renton;Not as warm;72;56;SW;7;65%;15%;4

Seattle;Not as warm;70;56;SSW;7;66%;34%;5

Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;71;57;S;9;63%;17%;5

Shelton;Cooler;71;52;WSW;14;68%;21%;3

Spokane;Hazy sun and smoky;85;54;SSW;10;29%;3%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Hazy, breezy, smoky;82;50;WSW;13;31%;3%;6

Spokane Felts;Hazy sun and smoky;85;54;SSW;10;29%;3%;6

Stampede Pass;Cooler with some sun;62;44;WNW;7;68%;27%;6

Tacoma;Cooler with some sun;70;54;SW;8;70%;20%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Cooler;67;52;SSW;11;72%;20%;5

Vancouver;Cooler;75;56;NNW;5;60%;18%;6

Walla Walla;Hazy sun and breezy;88;60;SSW;14;24%;0%;6

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;58;WNW;13;34%;3%;6

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;65;54;W;7;72%;14%;4

Yakima;Mostly sunny;87;46;NNW;7;34%;1%;6

