WA Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Low clouds breaking;70;54;N;5;64%;42%;4

Bellingham;Low clouds breaking;70;54;SSE;10;67%;41%;5

Bremerton;Low clouds breaking;72;56;NE;5;70%;39%;4

Chehalis;Low clouds breaking;72;53;W;5;57%;35%;5

Deer Park;Partly sunny;79;50;SW;9;43%;4%;8

Eastsound;Low clouds breaking;70;56;SSE;9;70%;41%;5

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, windy;78;53;NW;23;47%;14%;8

Ephrata;Partly sunny;83;58;NW;10;30%;4%;8

Everett;Low clouds breaking;70;55;NNE;5;67%;41%;4

Fort Lewis;Low clouds breaking;73;54;WSW;7;71%;39%;5

Friday Harbor;Low clouds breaking;69;54;SW;7;77%;39%;5

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;66;56;WNW;10;82%;31%;3

Kelso-Longview;Low clouds breaking;70;55;WNW;6;73%;31%;4

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;84;56;WNW;8;35%;1%;8

Olympia;Low clouds breaking;73;52;WSW;7;63%;37%;5

Omak;Partly sunny, nice;83;58;NW;7;38%;7%;7

Pasco;Sunshine and nice;85;52;WNW;11;40%;0%;8

Port Angeles;Low clouds breaking;66;51;W;8;71%;34%;4

Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;SW;12;43%;0%;8

Puyallup;Low clouds breaking;74;56;SW;5;67%;39%;5

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;65;53;NW;6;82%;34%;2

Renton;Low clouds breaking;72;58;NE;6;66%;41%;5

Seattle;Low clouds breaking;71;58;NE;5;71%;40%;4

Seattle Boeing;Low clouds breaking;74;59;N;6;58%;41%;4

Shelton;Low clouds breaking;74;53;WSW;10;64%;37%;5

Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;S;11;36%;3%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;77;53;SW;13;41%;0%;8

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;S;11;36%;3%;8

Stampede Pass;A t-storm in spots;58;49;W;8;85%;47%;7

Tacoma;Low clouds breaking;71;55;WSW;6;69%;40%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds breaking;71;55;W;6;65%;40%;5

Vancouver;Low clouds breaking;72;55;NNW;5;65%;29%;5

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;S;14;35%;0%;8

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, breezy;80;57;WNW;15;35%;12%;8

Whidbey Island;Low clouds breaking;66;55;WSW;8;67%;41%;5

Yakima;Partly sunny;83;50;NNW;8;40%;8%;8

_____

