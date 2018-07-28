WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;88;59;SSW;5;52%;8%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny, warm;83;61;SSE;5;58%;12%;8
Bremerton;Sunshine and hot;92;59;NNE;5;52%;6%;8
Chehalis;Sunny and hot;94;59;W;5;47%;0%;8
Deer Park;Sunny and very warm;95;54;NE;5;30%;0%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;SE;4;67%;12%;8
Ellensburg;Very hot;101;58;N;4;31%;0%;8
Ephrata;Very hot;100;72;NE;7;20%;0%;8
Everett;Mostly sunny, warm;87;61;NNE;5;54%;8%;8
Fort Lewis;Sunny and hot;92;59;NW;5;59%;3%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;SSW;5;67%;12%;8
Hoquiam;Nice with some sun;70;55;WSW;8;81%;3%;8
Kelso-Longview;Sunlit and hot;91;60;W;5;59%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;100;63;NE;6;26%;0%;8
Olympia;Sunshine and hot;94;56;WSW;4;51%;3%;8
Omak;Very hot;98;67;ENE;8;25%;0%;8
Pasco;Sunny and very hot;102;59;ESE;4;34%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Sunny and nice;75;55;W;6;62%;10%;8
Pullman;Sunny and very warm;93;56;ENE;4;28%;0%;8
Puyallup;Sunny and hot;93;61;W;5;51%;3%;8
Quillayute;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;NW;5;75%;3%;8
Renton;Sunny and hot;91;64;NNE;6;54%;6%;8
Seattle;Sunshine, very warm;88;64;NNE;6;55%;5%;8
Seattle Boeing;Sunny and very warm;90;64;N;5;48%;6%;8
Shelton;Sunny and hot;95;57;WSW;6;52%;6%;8
Spokane;Sunny and very warm;96;59;SE;4;27%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very warm;92;62;NNW;5;27%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunny and very warm;96;59;SE;4;27%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;85;64;S;3;39%;4%;8
Tacoma;Sunny and very warm;89;59;W;5;56%;4%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and very warm;88;58;NW;4;55%;4%;8
Vancouver;Very hot;94;62;NNW;5;45%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Sunny and very hot;101;71;E;7;21%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Very hot;97;70;WSW;6;30%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;71;57;SW;6;69%;11%;8
Yakima;Sunny and very hot;100;64;N;5;29%;0%;8
_____
