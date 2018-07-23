WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunny and very warm;85;57;NE;6;49%;3%;8
Bellingham;Sunny and warm;81;59;SSE;6;55%;4%;8
Bremerton;Sunny and very warm;89;57;NNE;5;47%;3%;8
Chehalis;Sunny and very warm;90;56;WNW;5;46%;0%;8
Deer Park;Sunny and very warm;93;55;NNE;6;29%;0%;8
Eastsound;Sunny and nice;75;58;SE;5;68%;4%;8
Ellensburg;Hot with sunshine;96;62;NW;11;26%;0%;8
Ephrata;Sunny and hot;97;72;NW;9;19%;0%;8
Everett;Sunny and very warm;85;58;NE;5;50%;3%;8
Fort Lewis;Sunshine, very warm;89;55;NNW;5;57%;4%;8
Friday Harbor;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;SSW;5;61%;3%;8
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;68;56;W;8;80%;4%;6
Kelso-Longview;Sunshine;87;55;WNW;6;55%;4%;8
Moses Lake;Sunny and hot;98;65;N;6;23%;0%;8
Olympia;Warm with sunshine;89;52;WSW;4;50%;4%;8
Omak;Sunny and hot;96;67;N;14;28%;0%;8
Pasco;Sunshine and hot;101;58;WNW;5;27%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;77;55;W;7;52%;4%;8
Pullman;Sunshine;90;54;SSW;7;25%;0%;9
Puyallup;Sunny and hot;90;57;NNE;5;46%;3%;8
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;71;53;NNW;5;71%;4%;8
Renton;Sunny and very warm;89;60;NE;6;51%;4%;8
Seattle;Sunny and very warm;86;62;NE;6;49%;3%;8
Seattle Boeing;Sunny and very warm;88;63;NNE;5;45%;4%;8
Shelton;Partly sunny, warm;89;58;WSW;7;52%;3%;8
Spokane;Sunny and very warm;95;62;SW;6;24%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very warm;91;59;WNW;8;23%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunny and very warm;95;62;SW;6;24%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Sunny and warm;78;55;W;5;42%;0%;9
Tacoma;Sunny and very warm;87;58;N;5;50%;4%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and very warm;85;58;N;4;53%;4%;8
Vancouver;Sunshine and hot;92;58;NNW;6;43%;4%;9
Walla Walla;Hot with sunshine;99;69;ESE;8;17%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Sunny and hot;95;68;WNW;8;26%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Sunshine, pleasant;72;56;WSW;7;63%;4%;8
Yakima;Sunny and very hot;97;61;NNW;5;25%;0%;9
