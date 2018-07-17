WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Not as warm;76;55;NW;6;55%;3%;6

Bellingham;Not as warm;72;55;SSE;10;64%;5%;8

Bremerton;Clouds breaking;78;56;ESE;7;63%;8%;5

Chehalis;Clouds breaking;77;52;W;5;55%;3%;8

Deer Park;Sunshine;90;53;SSW;11;31%;4%;9

Eastsound;Some sun, pleasant;71;57;SW;9;70%;5%;8

Ellensburg;Sunny and not as hot;89;60;NW;20;36%;0%;9

Ephrata;Sunny and hot;96;61;WNW;11;21%;0%;9

Everett;Clouds breaking;76;56;NNW;6;60%;4%;5

Fort Lewis;Not as warm;76;50;SSW;8;74%;11%;6

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;72;54;SW;8;70%;27%;8

Hoquiam;Low clouds breaking;67;55;NW;14;78%;13%;5

Kelso-Longview;Clouds breaking;75;55;WNW;7;71%;12%;6

Moses Lake;Sunny and hot;96;59;WNW;10;24%;0%;9

Olympia;Clouds breaking;75;48;SSW;8;65%;12%;5

Omak;Sunny and hot;96;60;WNW;10;30%;2%;8

Pasco;Sunny, breezy, hot;98;58;WNW;14;31%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Sun and some clouds;69;51;W;9;68%;5%;8

Pullman;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;SSW;13;30%;0%;9

Puyallup;Not as warm;78;55;WSW;6;62%;9%;6

Quillayute;Low clouds breaking;65;50;WNW;7;77%;5%;5

Renton;Not as warm;78;58;NW;6;59%;6%;7

Seattle;Not as warm;76;58;NE;6;63%;6%;8

Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;78;59;ENE;6;58%;6%;7

Shelton;Clouds breaking;78;53;SW;10;62%;12%;3

Spokane;Sunny and breezy;91;61;SSW;14;26%;2%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with sunshine;88;56;W;14;29%;2%;9

Spokane Felts;Sunny and breezy;91;61;SSW;14;26%;2%;9

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;69;49;W;10;67%;4%;9

Tacoma;Not as warm;75;55;SW;7;66%;9%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;74;54;SW;7;68%;9%;8

Vancouver;Not as warm;80;56;NNW;6;58%;8%;8

Walla Walla;Sunny and hot;96;67;S;13;22%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Breezy with sunshine;92;63;WNW;15;27%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;69;55;W;9;67%;3%;8

Yakima;Sunny and very warm;94;56;N;10;28%;0%;9

