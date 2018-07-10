WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;72;52;NNW;5;66%;26%;4

Bellingham;A passing shower;70;54;SE;10;68%;56%;4

Bremerton;Clouds and sun;73;54;NNE;5;64%;26%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;N;5;57%;27%;6

Deer Park;Not as warm;79;50;WNW;12;48%;40%;9

Eastsound;A passing shower;71;55;SE;6;71%;56%;4

Ellensburg;Winds subsiding;77;54;NW;25;42%;3%;9

Ephrata;Not as hot;85;62;NW;14;28%;4%;9

Everett;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;NNW;5;66%;26%;4

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;NNE;6;70%;27%;4

Friday Harbor;A shower;71;53;WSW;6;67%;55%;8

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;54;NW;10;77%;26%;6

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;5;62%;27%;6

Moses Lake;Not as hot;86;58;NW;11;32%;3%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny;74;51;NNW;5;60%;26%;4

Omak;Cooler but pleasant;82;58;NNW;11;43%;25%;9

Pasco;Mostly sunny;89;55;NW;12;33%;0%;9

Port Angeles;A passing shower;68;51;W;8;70%;56%;5

Pullman;Not as warm;76;50;SW;14;44%;0%;9

Puyallup;Clouds and sun;76;53;NE;5;61%;26%;4

Quillayute;A shower;67;51;NNW;5;75%;57%;4

Renton;Sun and clouds;75;57;NE;6;60%;26%;5

Seattle;Sun and clouds, nice;73;58;NNE;6;62%;15%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;74;58;NNE;5;59%;26%;4

Shelton;Nice with some sun;75;50;WNW;8;60%;26%;4

Spokane;Not as warm;81;56;N;13;39%;40%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Not as warm;78;54;WSW;15;43%;40%;9

Spokane Felts;Not as warm;81;56;N;13;39%;40%;9

Stampede Pass;Cooler with some sun;58;48;W;10;80%;30%;9

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;73;55;NE;5;63%;26%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, nice;73;55;NNE;5;65%;13%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;78;57;NNW;6;55%;8%;7

Walla Walla;Sunny and not as hot;86;60;SSE;14;31%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Not as warm;82;59;WNW;16;33%;6%;9

Whidbey Island;A passing shower;70;55;W;8;67%;56%;8

Yakima;Not as hot;85;53;NNW;10;36%;1%;9

